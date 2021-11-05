Update (November 5th)

Hello, dreamers!
Feast yourself upon today’s patch notes! Some of these changes were implemented in shadow patches prior, but are listed here for the first time!
Feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!
https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH
Changes and bug fixes can be found below:
Enemies
- Reduced evasion rate of enemies in early areas:
-Forest: 5% -> 0%
-Mountain: 5% -> 3%
Status Effects
- Being at charge level 0 forbids access to the ability menu, meaning meter abilities (previously called gauge abilities) may no longer be used at charge level 0
System
- Renamed ability types:
-White abilities -> Level 1 abilities
-Orange abilities -> Level 2 abilities
-Gauge abilities -> Meter abilities
- The ability shop will not display ability books for abilities of which the same or a higher level has been learned
- Replaced icons indicating charge levels
- Adjusted select item and ability descriptions to better match recently adjusted buff and debuff effects
-Attack Boost
-Defense Boost
-Charge Call
-Defensive Maneuver
-Power Charge
-Defense Charge
-Encourage
-Discourage
-Crippling Round
-Commercial Break
- Reintroduced WASD movement. This now is permanently enabled
-Arrow keys remain functional for those that wish to use them for movement instead
- Players now can enable or disable autorun on the fly by pressing R
- Cycling through characters in the menu options equip, abilities and status now is performed by pressing Q or E respectively
- Removed character graphics from the Daily Gift
- Adjusted Guide
Bug Fixes
- Ability books pertaining to Sylfie now may only be used if she has been recruited as is the case with other DLC characters
- Tower conditions limiting ability use now also affect ShirA.I.
- Fixed incorrect descriptions for Sakia’s passive ability in the coaching
- Fixed incorrect icon being displayed for Sylfie’s weapon of choice in the awakening chamber
