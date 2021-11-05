Update (November 5th)

Hello, dreamers!

Feast yourself upon today’s patch notes! Some of these changes were implemented in shadow patches prior, but are listed here for the first time!

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Enemies

Reduced evasion rate of enemies in early areas:

-Forest: 5% -> 0%

-Mountain: 5% -> 3%

Status Effects

Being at charge level 0 forbids access to the ability menu, meaning meter abilities (previously called gauge abilities) may no longer be used at charge level 0

System

Renamed ability types:

-White abilities -> Level 1 abilities

-Orange abilities -> Level 2 abilities

-Gauge abilities -> Meter abilities

The ability shop will not display ability books for abilities of which the same or a higher level has been learned

Replaced icons indicating charge levels

Adjusted select item and ability descriptions to better match recently adjusted buff and debuff effects

-Attack Boost

-Defense Boost

-Charge Call

-Defensive Maneuver

-Power Charge

-Defense Charge

-Encourage

-Discourage

-Crippling Round

-Commercial Break

Reintroduced WASD movement. This now is permanently enabled

-Arrow keys remain functional for those that wish to use them for movement instead

-Arrow keys remain functional for those that wish to use them for movement instead Players now can enable or disable autorun on the fly by pressing R

Cycling through characters in the menu options equip, abilities and status now is performed by pressing Q or E respectively

Removed character graphics from the Daily Gift

Adjusted Guide

Bug Fixes