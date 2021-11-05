Update 1.2.8

Dear Mechanics,

Halloween is over, it's time to bring the Tank Mechanic Simulator world back to normal! We got a lot of positive messages from you regarding our spooky update, we're glad we managed to surprise you and make this week more interesting!

MacOS version will be able to play Halloween Update for a little longer (to 08.11.2021) due to early issues and later release.

We are also aware of the problem with excavation during the Halloween mission. We are currently working to fix it. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bit more difficult than we anticipated and it may take a while. Make sure you have the Halloween mission accepted and you will be able to complete it in the future and get the coveted Maus along with the achievement once we solve this problem.

Fixed:

Littlie Willie is in WW2 category. Reworked a bit list in Overview.

Vickers E don't have rubber wheels

Wrong icons for tools on Extraction

PzKpfw III J engine part animation bug

Maus incorrect exhaust position

M4A3E8 Sherman incorrect localization for ammo box

Moon error on few extraction missions (it was very small and reachable by player in some cases)

PzKpfw II C fix for incorrect names of few parts in fuel system

Extraction error that caused incorrect placement of tanks and in consequence inability to extract the tank

Position of props spawning on extractions should now be better and not spawn outside mission area

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



