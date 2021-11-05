Cultist Alpha graduates to Cultist Beta



I've been reworking the whole Cultist Simulator codebase so I can use it in BOOK OF HOURS too. And also so that I can provide some additional modder support, and fix a rare but nasty bug in the old save system.

If you've been paying close attention, you'll have seen updates being released on to the alpha branch (aka gateofivory), very quietly, like a semi-retired widower-spy releasing messenger-bats at twilight. These updates are now on the beta branch (gateofhorn). Here's what you should know if you want to go in there:

The card placing system is completely reworked. Tokens now have a shadow that shows you where they'll go. Verbs won't move cards out of the way. There are some graphical rough edges which I still need to smooth out.

there's a new, more robust save format that should be resistant to the very occasional save corruption in the older version. It should transparently import your old save at game start. It will keep your old save, renamed, so you can always revert to the main branch.

there's an improved console and some new modding features, in particular the ability to load your own custom binaries. Which is very exciting for those into that sort of thing, and will sound so much blah to everyone else, I know.

Bugs. The usual beta health warning. There'll be all kinds of oddness with localisation updates until I merge everything back in.

any questions? one at the back there? is there any new content? no, sorry! This is the big disadvantage of loc: the content is basically frozen unless we want to annoy China, Germany, Japan and Russia by not translating new content, or go through a four-strand loc process every time. Hang on for BOOK OF HOURS, which is all new content.

It would also be remiss of me not to mention that Lottie's extraordinary one-shot Cultist Simulator RPG, [i[The Lady Afterwards[/i], sold out in physical form almost instantly but that the digital/pdf version will be available from November 18th... in the usual TRPG PDF places but also here on Steam. There'll be a Tabletop Bundle with Cultist Simulator - a complete-the-set bundle, so if you already own CS, you can pick up a copy of TLA without paying for CS twice.

Dream furiously, all of you -

AK