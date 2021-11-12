古剑奇谭三(Gujian3) ARRIVES TODAY IN JAPAN

Hello everyone:

Today we’re happy to announce that 古剑奇谭三(Gujian3) is finally getting its Japanese version on Steam! It arrives today on Valve’s platform after a long period of translation and proofreading, so we’re eager to see our Japanese fans enjoying the adventures of Beiluo and his allies in the third episode of this beloved roleplaying game!

Gujian 3 is a mass 3D single-person RPG developed by Aurogon Info & Tech (Shanghai), a subsidiary of Wangyuan Shengtang. As the latest hit of the Gujian series, it boasts more free and smooth combat experience with its full real-time combat system. This generation expands the world of Gujian based on previous works. The vivid and beautiful graphic style brings the scenery, people and stories from an ancient time to life and truly makes the game world alive!