New Build!

Background stat changes

Welcome back to another Iragon weekly changelog. As you know, we are in the middle of reworking the combat system and right now we are integrating some significant changes to our stats and inventory systems. This is so that we prepare for new combat mechanics and if everything is working properly you shouldn't see any changes in the way enemies take and deal damage. However, please keep an open mind that everything is still work in progress and there might be bugs.

New UI

We also updated the in-game UI - a new design for the health and mana bars, an inventory and spell prompts and icons as well as an overall repositioning on the screen. We also implemented a new design for the pause menu but keep in mind that all of this is a work in progress and we are open to all and any feedback you have.

Follower Damage

Another new feature is damage done to followers in the Misty Forest level. When your followers take a certain amount of damage, they get into a “downed” state and you might have to go and resurrect them.

Enemies disappearing after death

Some of the enemies, like the small spiderlings, have a new disappearing effect when they die - they dissolve into a blue particle. Soon all enemies will have that effect.

Improved Skirt Physics

In the Experimental Hall’s “Work in Progress models” for VR, you can find a new village girl and a BDSM girl that have improved skirt physics. The skirt is now a lot easier to pick up and play around with, so feel free to test that. The village girl is the one in white and blue and the BDSM girl is right next to her.

Misty Forest changes

Last but not least, we did some level design reworks and improvements in the Misty Forest greybox level. Greybox means that the level still has no art, keep that in mind. But we have reworked the main path after you exit the cave passage that’s on the left side of the level. We’ve also been adding signs and waypoints in the level as well as active quests, so the waypoint system should work now. You activate it by pressing “V” on your keyboard.

What would you like to see in the Backers only discord chat?

As we've started filling up the backers-only chat we wanted to ask if you have any ideas for fun things that we can do there? Are there things that you would like to see us post in that chat or some sort of events that we can have? We're open to ideas.