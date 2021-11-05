v0.91.47 Patch Notes

New Player Races: Svirfneblin (Deep Gnomes) and Ogre

Added 10 new Ogre character avatars

Added 32 new animal monsters:

Cheetah

Leopard

Lion

Dire Lion

Tiger

Dire Tiger

Dog

Hyena

Badger

Dire Badger

Wolverine

Dire Wolverine

Black Bear

Polar Bear

Bison

Rhinoceros

Elephant

Baboon

Ape

Dire Ape

Medium Viper Snake

Large Viper Snake

Huge Viper Snake

Constrictor Snake

Giant Constrictor Snake

Monitor Lizard

Crocodile

Giant Crocodile

Deinonychus

Megaraptor

Triceratops

Tyrannosaurus

Changed dire animals from elite monsters to normal monsters

Added disease to Dire Rat

Removed redundant bug abilities of following monsters:

Orc Drudge

Orc Scout

Decrepit Skeleton

Zombie Lord

Horde Ghoul

Vampire Spawn

New Grapple Rules:

Added, modified grapple related abilities:

Improved Grab

Rake

Constrict

Greater Grapple: Automatically deal damage to the target as if with an unarmed strike per turn

Optimized grapple related logs

Optimized Combat Maneuvers related descriptions

Battlefield Right-click Action Options:

On/off: various default actions

On/off: Attack of Opportunity and Cleave Use Smite Evil

Default ranged attack for throwing weapons only when cannot melee attack

Following conditions no longer lose Dex bonus on AC:

Prone

Polymorph

Turned

Frightened

Mad

Charmed

Others:

Added right-click sorting and row operations to storage box UI

Optimized encounter generation

Optimized adventure mode flee UI

Optimized descriptions of saving throws

Optimized conditions related logs

Optimized replacement images when missing character images

Optimized special ability types

Encyclopedia: added Monster Special Abilities chapter

Adjusted house rules: When certain house rules are on (or when your party has characters created based on these house rules), a bonus or penalty will be applied to enemies' attack rolls.

Fixed: Wrong Int score of some animals

Fixed: Horrid Wilting does not work on water elementals

Fixed: Troll's Rend cannot be triggered

Fixed: Sneak Attack applies to some spells

Fixed: Some AC modifiers do not apply to Touch AC and Flat-Footed AC

Fixed: -1 attack when monk not empty-handed and Unarmed Strike is on

Fixed: Sometimes no quest monster for killing quests

Fixed: Bug of adventure mode battle result UI

Note: When you encountered a bug, please zip and send your saves (the game folder/saves) to support@lowmagicage.com. It's extremely useful for debugging.