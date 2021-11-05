v0.91.47 Patch Notes

New Player Races: Svirfneblin (Deep Gnomes) and Ogre
Added 10 new Ogre character avatars
Added 32 new animal monsters:
Cheetah
Leopard
Lion
Dire Lion
Tiger
Dire Tiger
Dog
Hyena
Badger
Dire Badger
Wolverine
Dire Wolverine
Black Bear
Polar Bear
Bison
Rhinoceros
Elephant
Baboon
Ape
Dire Ape
Medium Viper Snake
Large Viper Snake
Huge Viper Snake
Constrictor Snake
Giant Constrictor Snake
Monitor Lizard
Crocodile
Giant Crocodile
Deinonychus
Megaraptor
Triceratops
Tyrannosaurus
Changed dire animals from elite monsters to normal monsters
Added disease to Dire Rat
Removed redundant bug abilities of following monsters:
- Orc Drudge
- Orc Scout
- Decrepit Skeleton
- Zombie Lord
- Horde Ghoul
- Vampire Spawn
New Grapple Rules:
Added, modified grapple related abilities:
- Improved Grab
- Rake
- Constrict
- Greater Grapple: Automatically deal damage to the target as if with an unarmed strike per turn
Optimized grapple related logs
Optimized Combat Maneuvers related descriptions
Battlefield Right-click Action Options:
- On/off: various default actions
- On/off: Attack of Opportunity and Cleave Use Smite Evil
Default ranged attack for throwing weapons only when cannot melee attack
Following conditions no longer lose Dex bonus on AC:
- Prone
- Polymorph
- Turned
- Frightened
- Mad
- Charmed
Others:
Added right-click sorting and row operations to storage box UI
Optimized encounter generation
Optimized adventure mode flee UI
Optimized descriptions of saving throws
Optimized conditions related logs
Optimized replacement images when missing character images
Optimized special ability types
Encyclopedia: added Monster Special Abilities chapter
Adjusted house rules: When certain house rules are on (or when your party has characters created based on these house rules), a bonus or penalty will be applied to enemies' attack rolls.
Fixed: Wrong Int score of some animals
Fixed: Horrid Wilting does not work on water elementals
Fixed: Troll's Rend cannot be triggered
Fixed: Sneak Attack applies to some spells
Fixed: Some AC modifiers do not apply to Touch AC and Flat-Footed AC
Fixed: -1 attack when monk not empty-handed and Unarmed Strike is on
Fixed: Sometimes no quest monster for killing quests
Fixed: Bug of adventure mode battle result UI
Note: When you encountered a bug, please zip and send your saves (the game folder/saves) to support@lowmagicage.com. It's extremely useful for debugging.
Changed files in this update