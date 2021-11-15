PATCH v1.1.17 IS LIVE!

PATCH NOTES 1.1.17 - SO MANY UPDATES!

Control remapping has been added. Now players can remap buttons to any other buttons of their choice.

Windowed mode has been added for PC Players.

We have fixed a variety of bugs associated with control remapping and controller glyphs.

We have addressed numerous level stability issues.

We have made Sammy slightly easier to find in LV2.

And of course, we added a great deal of love ❤️



Hey Grifters, this is a big one we’ve been working on for a while!

You might even say this patch is the motherlode… (hi Mom!)

We are VERY excited to introduce this huge patch for you, our dedicated and amazing players. It features two huge items we’ve wanted to include since launch: Windowed Mode and CONTROL REMAPPING.

That’s right, you can now remap all your actions as you see fit, so if you have alternate control schemes you’d prefer or want to try out, we’ve got you covered! (And if we missed something, you know we want to hear from you.)

Also, for our players using wider screens, or players that like to play with on-screen keyboards, we’ve introduced windowed mode; now you don’t have to play The Big Con in full screen mode!

In addition to these two items, we’ve introduced a TON of fixes. We’ve made some important characters easier to find, and others less likely to do weird stuff; so all in all, we are feeling good about this patch.

We’ve still got much more planned for you, so stay tuned for more updates, join our Discord or our Steam Community, and please share what you think!

Thanks for all your support & stay Rad,

Dave 😎