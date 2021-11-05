Ver. 1.1.0

New features added

Added the ending reminiscence function.

Added the ability to redeem cards with money.

Added the ability to redeem cards with money. - Added the ability to switch languages from the settings.

The introduction screen changes according to the status of the ending collection.

Addition of new cards

Spike

Pile Shot

Adjusted weapon balance

All yellow card weapons have been rebalanced.

All blue card weapons have been enhanced.

Enemy Strength Adjustment

Enemy stats for the 90th day have been reduced.

Enemy stats for the 100th day have been reduced.

Reduced the stamina of the large suicide bomber in Challenge Mode.

Changes to Enemy Appearance Patterns

Enemy appearance patterns have been changed in some stages of the main mode.

The save function has been modified.

To prevent ranking fraud, the save function has been modified.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The progress of the previous version can not be taken over from this version due to the modification.

The progress of the previous version cannot be carried over from this version, and will be reset.

A new ranking system for new regulations has been established.

You can check the past rankings from the Steam Community page.

Many other bug fixes have been made.

