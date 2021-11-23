JuVentures Coloring Book Supporter DLC

Hello juventurers,
it's been a wild ride so far.
Back in 2018 we made a coloring book competition and got some fantastic art back.
Some of you (probably the same people) also wanted to support us even more and since art-books are a thing on steam to support games and their creators even more, so we combined that in this supporter DLC 💖.
YOU GET
You get 27+ awesome drawings from JujiBla to color in as a High-Quality PDF.
That's it 💖
[spoiler]We are also working on an Amazon print on demand version, so you don't have to print it yourself in the future.[/spoiler]
🐍 Snek Peak
For the fantastic people who like and read our update news we also have a Snek peak on the next update.
The working title is Tech-Harbor.
Coloring Book Competition Submissions
These are some amazing submissions from the contest.
by @Menyouschaafi
by @sternianna
by @Dr_Lantern
Stay safe and have a great time coloring .
Thank you for playing our game 💖.
- JujiBla & The SpielmannSpiel Team
Changed files in this update