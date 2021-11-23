JuVentures Coloring Book Supporter DLC

Hello juventurers,

it's been a wild ride so far.

Back in 2018 we made a coloring book competition and got some fantastic art back.

Some of you (probably the same people) also wanted to support us even more and since art-books are a thing on steam to support games and their creators even more, so we combined that in this supporter DLC 💖.

YOU GET

You get 27+ awesome drawings from JujiBla to color in as a High-Quality PDF.

That's it 💖

[spoiler]We are also working on an Amazon print on demand version, so you don't have to print it yourself in the future.[/spoiler]

🐍 Snek Peak

For the fantastic people who like and read our update news we also have a Snek peak on the next update.

The working title is Tech-Harbor.

Coloring Book Competition Submissions

These are some amazing submissions from the contest.

by @Menyouschaafi

by @sternianna





by @Dr_Lantern

Stay safe and have a great time coloring .

Thank you for playing our game 💖.