Roboquest update for 5 November 2021

0.7.1 Hotfix deployed

Hey there!

We're glad to hear your feedback about the 0.7.0 update and we're hard at work to fix the issues you've been spotting as well as implementing new and fancy things into the game.

In the meantime, we're deploying a small hotfix for the current version.

Here are the (pretty quick and straightforward) list of changes:

0.7.1 Changelist

• Fixed a multiplayer crash occurring when your brobot equips a gadget which you haven't unlocked yet

• Fixed multiple text errors

• Updated several perk and affixes description to more accurately describe their effect

