Share · View all patches · Build 7664056 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 15:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riftbreakers,

We have just published a hotfix for the issue that prevented some users from launching the game. If you have encountered this issue, please restart your Steam client and update the game.

It also fixes a potential crash while loading an old save state.

There are no other changes in this patch.

Sorry for the trouble.

EXOR Studios