Time Loader v1.0.3 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,

Here's what's new in the Time Loader v1.0.3 update:

— The game is now optimized to work properly with low FPS;

— We fixed the controller inputs. But please turn off the Steam Input first;

— Fixed the screen dimension issues. Now you can launch Time Loader with a custom screen resolution via Steam launch options;

— Fixed the minor issues that prevented the player from going forward (attic, hummer car)

As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io

Until next time!