Hotfix patch for Alpha version 0.4.14463

Howdy all,

We’re pleased to announce the release of another hotfix patch that will address some of the bugs found in the Closed beta version. We’d love to listen to your feedback and suggestions, which you can do by either starting a thread in the Steam community forum or join our Discord . We are eager to hear from you!

Changelist:

Added:

Added a refining order

Removed:

Removed the unfinished ranch store

Adjusted:

Adjusted the Ambient shading in Pablo’s barber

Adjustments towards the Clinic's environment

Adjusted the camera’s hidden status

Adjusted the respawning spot of resources

Adjusted Amirah’s behaviors

Adjustments to the face shapes in character customization UI

Adjusted the amount of raw minerals

Adjusted the amount of graphite dropped from raw minerals

Fixed:

Fixed the issue that no refunds when players destroy building customization parts

Fixed the errors when players delete their characters.

Fixed problem with the first medicine not showing in the experiment.

Fixed an issue of missing items from the inventory when upgrading machines

Fixed map markers issues

Fixed refiner errors when the backpack is empty

Fixed sandworm and scorpsters disappearing bugs while Sandfishing at low-quality graphic setting

Fixed issues after stores sold out items

Fixed train’s incorrect position

Fixed Sandpainting and Backers’shirt models

Fixed donation button disappearing

Fixed glitches with the furniture after upgrading player's house

Fixed a problem that could occur when entering or leaving the house while picking up furniture

Fixed hair isn’t moving with the character in the UX

Fixed some issues on Arvio's clothing.

Fixed Iron weapon models

Fixed some Dancing off issues

Fixed some issues related to “Bridge Repair” quests

Fixed errors that occur when adjusting the position of stairs

Fixed errors that occur when researching

Fixed errors occurring in the knowledge tree UX

Fixed errors happening in the assembly manual

Fixed errors within the mining dungeons

Fixed errors occur in storage boxes

Fixed errors when exiting Whac-A-Mole

Fixed errors occuring when chatting on the side of the lake

Fixed errors that occur when exiting Critters

Fixed errors within character customization

Fixed errors happening in the random dungeons

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Pathea Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website