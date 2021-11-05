Hotfix patch for Alpha version 0.4.14463

Howdy all,
We’re pleased to announce the release of another hotfix patch that will address some of the bugs found in the Closed beta version. We’d love to listen to your feedback and suggestions, which you can do by either starting a thread in the Steam community forum or join our Discord . We are eager to hear from you!
Changelist:
Added:
Added a refining order
Removed:
Removed the unfinished ranch store
Adjusted:
Adjusted the Ambient shading in Pablo’s barber
Adjustments towards the Clinic's environment
Adjusted the camera’s hidden status
Adjusted the respawning spot of resources
Adjusted Amirah’s behaviors
Adjustments to the face shapes in character customization UI
Adjusted the amount of raw minerals
Adjusted the amount of graphite dropped from raw minerals
Fixed:
Fixed the issue that no refunds when players destroy building customization parts
Fixed the errors when players delete their characters.
Fixed problem with the first medicine not showing in the experiment.
Fixed an issue of missing items from the inventory when upgrading machines
Fixed map markers issues
Fixed refiner errors when the backpack is empty
Fixed sandworm and scorpsters disappearing bugs while Sandfishing at low-quality graphic setting
Fixed issues after stores sold out items
Fixed train’s incorrect position
Fixed Sandpainting and Backers’shirt models
Fixed donation button disappearing
Fixed glitches with the furniture after upgrading player's house
Fixed a problem that could occur when entering or leaving the house while picking up furniture
Fixed hair isn’t moving with the character in the UX
Fixed some issues on Arvio's clothing.
Fixed Iron weapon models
Fixed some Dancing off issues
Fixed some issues related to “Bridge Repair” quests
Fixed errors that occur when adjusting the position of stairs
Fixed errors that occur when researching
Fixed errors occurring in the knowledge tree UX
Fixed errors happening in the assembly manual
Fixed errors within the mining dungeons
Fixed errors occur in storage boxes
Fixed errors when exiting Whac-A-Mole
Fixed errors occuring when chatting on the side of the lake
Fixed errors that occur when exiting Critters
Fixed errors within character customization
Fixed errors happening in the random dungeons
Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Pathea Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website
Changed files in this update