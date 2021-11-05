Big Patch - high level stats rebalancing

Full stats rebalancing for most levels and characters.

Characters with abilities such as Armor 1 or Resistance 1 now go through more levels of their ability to Armor 3 or even Armor 4.

A very small amount of characters had their damaged reduced at different levels to counter the ability improvements.

All characters now have more HP across multiple levels culminating in a lot more HP at level 10.

All this rebalancing ensures the tactics of the game remains true at higher levels rather than just being a slaughterfest.

Beginner how to play characters tool tips extended from level 1 to levels 1-6.

Added unequip option when clicking hero on equipment view.

Pioneer's Ring now buffs Catacombs Hero Ability.

Cornered ability now works for defending 3 columns.

Can inspect characters on battlefield even when not your turn.

Changed deck power display, no longer shows an average, shows true power.

News notification added, displays on login on the main menu.