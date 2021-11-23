Golf With Your Friends - Analytics Patch 1.2

Hi golfers!

We’ve released a patch to address some reported issues and also add in some metrics that will allow us to get a better understanding of how players are interacting with the game.

We’ve implemented analytics tracking purely so we can get a read of how players are interacting with the game! For example, it will allow us to see which course is the most played.

In the event that you see ‘ads.t17service.com’ in a filter pop-up, this is nothing to be alarmed about. This is not an advertising feature – ‘ads’ stands for Amazon Directory Service. This is simply the service we use to manage configuration data in game, for example: links to social media channels, or authenticating multiplayer services with our provider.

If you encounter any issues when playing Golf With Your Friends, please post in our forum or submit a support ticket through our website.

A full list of changes can be found below…

Patch Notes

Added:

Added in game metrics to help us understand how players engage with different parts of the game.

Fixes: