Nov 5th - Floral Bloom

With human's empty promise to save the earth, trees are being cut down and reborn in hell with anguish. It's the first November's patch with new flower events that made our underworld looks so much like heavens! Don't be fool though, 'cuz these plants are waiting to hit you with everything they've got. We also introduce new plants monster in this patch, which will later become ishtar's new best friends (wink wink.)

ps. Well as some of you might have guessed, this patch is dedicated to those who wish to see in flowers bloom in the moutain and cannot go because of covids. rofl.

Patch v7.45

Changed OPW theme to Floral Bloom Event.

Added 3 new event creeps : SunChild, SunShooter, and LivingLiliums.

Updated new Event shop list and added a new event item: White Flower.



Revert Demon Slum back to default theme.

Added a new anima to Event Shop: Regrowth (Return {4-10}% of recieved heal as MP.)

Added a new anima to Event Shop: Detoxify (Gives {20-50}% chance for all heal ability to trigger clense status.)