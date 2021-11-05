Share · View all patches · Build 7662757 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy

[Balancing] Tweaked the move/rotation speed modifiers for SWAT (-25% -> -10%) and Gangsters (+25% -> +10%)

[Game] Added important actions on the timeline

[Game] Reduced the missions loading duration

[Game] Fixed certain collisions blocking characters

[Controls] When selecting a character, time is set when they reach their current position

[Controls] Tweaked the character and waypoint selection collider sizes

[Controls] Dragging a character near a door doesn't open it anymore

[Challenges] Each faction now has its own challenge missions

[Custom Missions] Don't filter the custom/mod missions by the selected faction anymore

[Custom Missions] Fixed the loading of old custom missions

[Custom Missions] Fixed game being locked when an invalid custom mission has been installed

[Tutorials] Improved the tutorial missions and help videos/texts

[Animations] Added strafe animations

[Animations] Added more death animations

[Audio] Integrated the new domination musics

[Audio] Added SFX for the time lock shortcut

[Audio] Added SFX on camera shot and timeline action buttons

[Graphics] Fixed the door selection marker glitches

[Localization] Updated translations

[MapEditor] Changed the lighting and added the ground tiles to better reflect the look of the map once in game

[UI] Added the time lock marker on the timeline when holding the Control key

[UI] Improved the skills panel: added the ability to unlock a level 2 or 3 skill in one go

KNOWN ISSUES: