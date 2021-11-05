[Balancing] Tweaked the move/rotation speed modifiers for SWAT (-25% -> -10%) and Gangsters (+25% -> +10%)
[Game] Added important actions on the timeline
[Game] Reduced the missions loading duration
[Game] Fixed certain collisions blocking characters
[Controls] When selecting a character, time is set when they reach their current position
[Controls] Tweaked the character and waypoint selection collider sizes
[Controls] Dragging a character near a door doesn't open it anymore
[Challenges] Each faction now has its own challenge missions
[Custom Missions] Don't filter the custom/mod missions by the selected faction anymore
[Custom Missions] Fixed the loading of old custom missions
[Custom Missions] Fixed game being locked when an invalid custom mission has been installed
[Tutorials] Improved the tutorial missions and help videos/texts
[Animations] Added strafe animations
[Animations] Added more death animations
[Audio] Integrated the new domination musics
[Audio] Added SFX for the time lock shortcut
[Audio] Added SFX on camera shot and timeline action buttons
[Graphics] Fixed the door selection marker glitches
[Localization] Updated translations
[MapEditor] Changed the lighting and added the ground tiles to better reflect the look of the map once in game
[UI] Added the time lock marker on the timeline when holding the Control key
[UI] Improved the skills panel: added the ability to unlock a level 2 or 3 skill in one go
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Leaderboards don't load
Changed files in this update