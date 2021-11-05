The Blaston Soundtrack is now available on Steam for FREE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A few weeks back we had a digital release of the Blaston Soundtrack Vol. 1! It was released on most of the major platforms (links found below), but today we're happy to also announce that it's now available for free on Steam as well!

Go to the store page, download it and listen to the pumping cyberpunk beats as you perform evasive maneuvers in the game! The soundtrack was composed and made by Linus Söderlund & Magnus Walterstad, with the album cover made by Marcus Szabo!

We hope you continue to enjoy Blaston as we keep working on it and expand its world!

Get the soundtrack on Steam here!

The Soundtrack is also available on these platforms: