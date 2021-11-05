Hotfix 4.4.2.1, Event Extension & New Weapon Illusions

Heroes!

We hope you all have been enjoying Geheimnisnacht and have thwarted the Pactsworn in their attempted dark rituals!

Patch Notes

Fixed various crashes.

Chaos Wastes - Fixed an issue where the exit portal would sometimes not spawn after a host migration had taken place during the run.

Enchanter's Lair - Fixed an issue where Nurgloth the Eternal was, literally, eternal when players were carrying the Geheimnisnacht event skull on certain difficulties.

Fixed a crash that would occur specifically on the 'Modded' realm.

Fixed pop-up not appearing for players that were about to purchase a cosmetic they already owned.

Fixed the 'Full Inventory' warning sometimes not showing in Spoils of War when chests could not be opened.

Added an option to switch off the rumble when using a gamepad on PC.

Geheimnisnacht Extended on All Platforms

In light of some players being unable to complete the Ritual Rampage - Enchanter’s Lair challenge across multiple difficulties, we have decided to extend the Geheimnisnacht event until November 15, 4am PST on all platforms. This issue has been solved as of Hotfix 4.4.2.1.

New Illusions!

Some of you may have noticed that some new Forgotten Relic weapon skins have been showing up from Chaos Wastes weapon shrines. We’re glad you like them as much as we do, and they will be available to owners of the Forgotten Relics DLC in the next major content update and will be found in your player inventory when that update arrives.