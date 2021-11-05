Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.184.710

Hello everyone!

We have just released a patch:

Major contents:

Added a new building – Resort Center.

The building needs to be unlocked in “Development – Quality of Life - Resort Center”.

After the building is completed, the elderly over the age of 60 can leave their families and live in the holiday center.

Close the Halloween activities, keep the Jack-o-lanterns in the decorated buildings, but the buildings that have been built will not be affected.

Characteristic adjustment:

The mod help pop-up window adds the function of copying paths.

Adjusted the task goal to be displayed for every gameplay. It needs to be turned on/off manually in the setting.

Optimized the tutorial tasks and tips.

Optimized the paging order of the help.

Adjusted the position of the help button.

Optimized properly the interface would lagging in a large save game.

Optimized the order of development.

Bug Fix:

Fixed problems that could not be triggered by achievements such as Keep happiness, Tasty food, Efficient heating, Luxury clothing, Weather-Beaten, Well-Read and Treasure resources.

Fixed the errors and missing of some career descriptions and item descriptions in the help.

Fixed the problem that the town name is too long and incomplete in some cases.

Fixed the problem that floor tiles can also be paved in wells, pastures, quarries and mines.

Fixed the Blizzard sound effects were disappearing.

Fixed the problem that the number of families is displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the problem that citizen would lying and fishing near the pond.

Fixed the problem that immigrant text exceeded bubbles.

Fixed the problem that the disaster information is not displayed in the lower left corner.

Fixed the problem that livestock would wander outside the pasture.

Fixed the problem of incomplete display of plot text in Easter Island mode.