WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access update

Soldiers!

First we would like to inform that October progress is finished according to the Road Map.

Secondly we would like to THANK YOU for playing our game during the Halloween time. We learned a lot based on new mechanics, graphics enhancements and game balance.

Now we have to think about optimal implementing this kind of content in each event.

We have decided to deploy new updates every two weeks starting from Friday - 12th of November.

Each player gives us a huge boost every day. This is a fact and it doesn't matter either the feedback is positive or negative. Every day means new information, different angle view, another solution and this keeps strengthen us belief in making this game great!!

Content which will is planned in the coming months:

new tutorial;

audio improvements;

one day without a mission to hang out, hear a birdsong or just sort all your stuff out;

improvement soldiers AI;

improvement enemy AI;

bunker doors mechanic (still to consider);

features to be announced soon...;

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; DONE

- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If anyone will encounter any problem feel free to put it on Discussion panel or our server:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team