Cargo Company Update 1.2

Update 1.2 of "Cargo Company" is now available, with tunnels, improvements and bug fixes.
- Tunnels
You can now place tunnels in the game. Both railway tunnels and road tunnels are possible, on earth, the moon, mars and all other planets.
Tunnels behave a bit different than bridges and can for example be stacked on top of each other. Tunnel entries and exits need to be placed at straight upward slopes, and a quite a bit more expensive than for example streets.
This now opens a lot new possibilities in the game, and I hope you have fun with this new feature.
Please note: Although tunnels have been thoroughly tested, there still might be bugs in edge cases. If you discover a problem, please report it!
- Productivity change and tooltip
Productivity increases have been adjusted slightly for some industries.
Also, there is now a hint as tooltip over the productivity display of industry buildings, showing the exact current productivity value and giving a hint how you can influence this.
Town growth adjusted
If you don't expand your transportation capabilities in the area of a town, large towns will now continue to grow a bit regardless, making the game a bit more realistic and fun to play.
Fixed a small bug causing sound ouput to stutter in the first seconds of the game on some systems
Other smaller improvements here and there
Thanks for all the feedback so far! Hope you like this update!
