Cargo Company update for 5 November 2021

Cargo Company Update 1.2

5 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2 of "Cargo Company" is now available, with tunnels, improvements and bug fixes.

  • Tunnels

    You can now place tunnels in the game. Both railway tunnels and road tunnels are possible, on earth, the moon, mars and all other planets.

    Tunnels behave a bit different than bridges and can for example be stacked on top of each other. Tunnel entries and exits need to be placed at straight upward slopes, and a quite a bit more expensive than for example streets.

    This now opens a lot new possibilities in the game, and I hope you have fun with this new feature.

Please note: Although tunnels have been thoroughly tested, there still might be bugs in edge cases. If you discover a problem, please report it!

  • Productivity change and tooltip

    Productivity increases have been adjusted slightly for some industries.

    Also, there is now a hint as tooltip over the productivity display of industry buildings, showing the exact current productivity value and giving a hint how you can influence this.

  • Town growth adjusted

    If you don't expand your transportation capabilities in the area of a town, large towns will now continue to grow a bit regardless, making the game a bit more realistic and fun to play.

  • Fixed a small bug causing sound ouput to stutter in the first seconds of the game on some systems

  • Other smaller improvements here and there

Thanks for all the feedback so far! Hope you like this update!

