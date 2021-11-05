v0.4.2 Patch for BIRBOUT!

Hey everyone! New build is out! Anyways, here are your patch notes!

BIRBOUT! 0.4.2 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Oh man, it has been a bit! I took a three-month break from the game, but now I am back and ready to get this one over the release line and ready to go out into the world for real! Anyways, for my first duty back I fixed up most of the map stuff.

Level Revisions

On several maps, made sure that plovers don’t fall off vertical platforms by putting their spawn points higher up.

On several maps, found areas that used the default platform texture for too long, and gave them textures to break up the environment a bit more.

On several early game maps, moved cages to prevent out-of-bounds tricks

On Map 17 onwards, using a tool developed later on in the checking process, directly aligned all cages with their ceilings/floors of their respective or adjacent screens

Fixed a major soft-lock on Map 17, where you couldn’t complete the level, entirely blocking off the rest of the game. (heccin’ yikes!)

On several mid to late game maps, rebalanced levels such that plovers on certain maps (namely M13 and M18) were given lower health values, making then slightly easier compared to older renditions.

Rebalances