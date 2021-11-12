 Skip to content

YOLKED update for 12 November 2021

Patch 0.1 Bug Fixes, Optimizations, FMOD Integration, + LEVEL PREVIEWS

Patch 0.1 Bug Fixes, Optimizations, FMOD Integration, + LEVEL PREVIEWS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good eggs: It’s time for a patch update!

Since YOLKED launched into Early Access on October 28, we’ve had the absolute joy of watching creators play our challenging egg game.



As of today, we’ve added a few new features to YOLKED as well as bug fixes and adjustments to help your egg on its escape journey.

Patch 0.1

New Features
  • We’ve started using the FMOD Sound Engine for greater control over custom sound in-game!
  • Experience environment-aware music that changes as you progress through Kitchen and Attic levels
Bug Fixes & Adjustments
  • Added controller support image to the intro splash screen
  • Emphasized egg cracks to be darker and more visible
  • Improved ketchup/mustard enemy warning timing and visibility
  • Improved rolling pin enemy warning timing and visibility
  • Simplified far-distance high-poly objects in the Kitchen
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented egg arms from grabbing objects when using a controller
  • Expanded egg push-up maneuver to allow for push-ups at various arm distances
  • Added a blocker to the ceiling fan section of the Kitchen to prevent player eggs from getting stuck

COMING SOON

Patch 0.2 on November 25

Did the Attic level cliffhanger make you jump in our first Early Access build? 😲 On November 25th, we’re expanding the Attic to hold additional challenges, adding new default skins and even hiding a few more collectibles to unlock with your egg physics prowess!

