V 1.b Update

Notice Nov 4th - 2021
Player servers are currently region locked, if you don’t see any games try switching your download region to somewhere in the US. Because of the crashes / server issues, we are extending the Halloween event to the 12th!
Crashing
We have fixed a crash that was occurring during level transition. There is still a crash that occasionally occurs when a player quits to the front menu.
Other Stuff
Full servers now give a warning
Ripper - Adjusted the strength of Fear effects.(nerf)
Heck - Portals are no longer randomized
Terminus - Gas Vents now properly trigger from spirits
Dream Eater - Fixed an issue where werewolf could not be seen
Fixed an issue where some killers could hit through walls
Fixed description for Parasites
Fixed description for Painting
Castle Oinkenstein - added collision outside of map to prevent getting out of bounds.
Trenches - added collision outside of map to prevent getting out of bounds
Ripper - doubled the distance needed to be in order to unghost
Werewolf - replaced their dash with the normal victim dash because it was too confusing to use, will revisit this ability once most of the bugs are resolved.
Fixed a bug that would cause the Logging party or Zombie swarm event not properly spawn their roles.
Added disconnected from server dialog
Fixed a bug that would let a player revive during the victory screen
Fixed a bug that caused the final showdown message to appear twice
Fixed a bug where the second signal would be warned about being seen
Reduced the reward for pressing buttons in spirit form
Players should no longer get stuck in constructions they build
Text for intern constructions no longer obstructed by icons
Tightened trace size for Stryka
Late joining no longer causes no name to be assigned
Assigned Names properly appear while spectating a player.(must be within voice range of them to see)
Fixed a bug in Terminus that let players revive in the hole
Removed a possible weapon spawn location that was in a wall in Thalass
Fixed some nav mesh issues in Titan One Six
Removed an objective spawner that was in a wall in TItan One Six
Added a check in most maps to see if a player falls through the floor
Fixed a possible dream door spawn in Witchwood
Intern's defective cloning machine should now only bring 1 person back
Removed Cooldown icon on spirit ability hint
Store is removed from raygun renegades
Added a 1.5 second cooldown for Spirit Abilities
Placed a check for elevator crushing to make sure player is below it
Buffs that block other buffs, now clear those buffs once applied.
Added a separate slider for player voices
Spawnable Bridge spirit interaction properly goes away
Fixed hide chat not working at all
Construction wheel now properly shows correct scrap amount
Objective markers should now properly update
Fixed a collision issue in Thalass that would block constructions
Turned down dream eater scream volume
Fixed a typo
Added “you are a spectator” message to spectators
Added more situational hints
Added message to screen when non victim role tries to escape via helicopter
Fixed flashlight, now properly blinds people (haha my bad)
Threw a beer down for my homie
Changed files in this update