November 5 (Fri) Update Details

■ Hero

| Harbinger's Scythe (RMB**)**

Decreased the maximum damage from 581% to 441%.

| **Shadow Bullet (RMB)**

Decreased the maximum damage from 504% to 360%.

| Shadow of Quturan A (Q)

Decreased the maximum damage from 360% - 720% to 290% - 580%.

| Contaminated Sacrifice A (E)

Decreased attack range from 3.5m to 2.5m.

Decreased the explosive damage of Undying Knights from 440% - 880% to 320% - 640%.

Fixed an issue where the skill’s effect was different from the skill description. Range 6m -> 33m

Attack Range 6m -> 2.5m

Max Hit 1 -> 2

| Frightening Crow B (R)

Removed Super Armor effect.

Decreased the damage inflicted from the swinging scythe motion from 465% to 270%.

Decreased damage of basic attacks from 214% to 170%.

| Arrow Storm A (E)

Added additional effects upon activating Twin Fairy Arrow B. Decreased Attack Speed –30% for 3 sec to –20%.

Decreased Movement Speed –30% for 3 sec to –20%.

| Arrow Storm B (E)

Added additional effects upon activating Twin Fairy Arrow B Increased Attack Speed –15% for 3 sec to –20%.

Increased Movement Speed –15% for 3 sec to –20%.

| Power Jump A (E)

Fixed an issue where the skill’s travel distance was different from the skill description.



| Thunder Strike A (Q)

Fixed an issue where the skill did not activate when pressing LMB while using the skill.

