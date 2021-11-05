Hi all,
Thank you very much for your continued support for The Good Life!
Please find the various fixes and improvements featured in Patch V1.7 listed below.
V1.7 Patch Release Notes
Game Difficulty Adjustments
- Fixed issue where Naomi ends up in an encharmed state upon completing mail quests.
- Adjusted the location of the badger in front of John Peel’s Pot.
- Adjusted Health reduction and stress increase amounts after using fast travel.
- Health reduction per hour reduced from 5 to 3
- Stress increase per hour reduced from 10 to 4
Bug Fixes (Quests)
- Fixed issue where text indicating that the player has completed a quest and the text indicating that the player has started a new quest appears at the same time and overlaps.
- Fixed issue in the “Garden 2.0” side quest, allowing players to progress the side quest when they approach Douglas (while having the side quest selected) even if they have already changed their garden layout before starting the side quest.
- At the same time, the option to change your garden’s layout when you speak to Douglas will no longer appear before you begin the “Garden 2.0” side quest.
Bug Fixes (Major)
- Fixed issue where there is a low possibility of obtaining more than one of an item with the scent of an NPC, which can be obtained from the bins.
- At the same time, players who already own more than one of the above items will have the item quantity reduced to one.
- Fixed issue where the game crashes during the Legendary Bear battle.
- Fixed issue where the cursor freezes if the player discards the only item of a category while his/her inventory is full and filters his/her inventory to show items of that category.
- When using animal vision in cat form to jump towards scratch marks, if the player gets stuck in a running motion after coming in contact with an obstacle, the motion will cancel when the player runs out of stamina.
- Fixed issue where the game freezes if the player presses a button repeatedly while cooking.
- (PS4) Fixed issue where players cannot interact with the traders in the suburb.
Bug Fixes (Minor)
- Removed the vegetarian symbols (V) that were displayed incorrectly on some food items.
- Fixed a mistake in the shrine mission tutorial.
- Fixed issue where some suburban residents had the incorrect names displayed.
- Fixed issue where the correct conversation was not displayed when interacting with certain suburban residents.
Changed files in this update