Update 14 - 2 New Tracks

Hey there, Spinners,

While we are working on our current big task (making the menus work properly for consoles / gamepad) we thought we'd release a few new free tracks and an update to our custom colour system.

We've also started implementing Steam achievements (which will be tied to a simple level up system in game for unlocking tracks) - so if you see some strange achievement popups, please ignore!

Details below.

Dance With Silence by Camellia is a tune we have wanted to include for a while, and like many Camellia tracks it fits the game perfectly. The level sits in the upper mid range of the difficulty spectrum and is super fun to play, so we hope you enjoy.

We met Aimee Francis recently at a songwriting workshop run by APRA / AMCOS which Daverwob was helping run. We checked out her back catalogue and liked "Show Me Love" for it's uplifting, soaring vocals and pop vibe which we felt we needed after a year of long lockdowns and pandemic shenanigans, so we licensed it from her!

It fits nicely in our setlist on the easier end of the difficulty spectrum, as another option for players learning to transition from Expert to XD.

Patch notes below.

**

FEATURES

**

2 new tracks!

Dance With Silence by Camellia

Show Me Love by Aimee Fox

Improved custom colour system

**

POLISH

**

Fixed Metropole (XD) inconsistent lift off note pattern in the chorus

Adjusted a difficult hold note pattern early on in Mimic (Normal)

Fixed a same direction spin before and after scratch zone in Mimic (Expert)

Removed a lift off note at the end of Spin Cycle (Hard)

Fixed a same direction spin before and after scratch zone in Believe (XD)

Changed the look of spin notes to be slightly clearer

**

BUGS

**

Fixed beat hold / scratch zone particles being off-center

Fixed a bug where extremely long scratch zones would slowly lower frame rates

See you next patch.