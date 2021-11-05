 Skip to content

Allied Nations update for 5 November 2021

Update Notes 11/5/2021

Its been a very long time without any notice, for that all of you have my deepest and sincerest apologies. I have every intention on finishing Allied Nations, I won't go into detail but I will say I have suffered from some physical and mental health issues which along with my hiring of a new staff member falling through had severely delayed the project.

For now this update gives all of you the latest game engine update of 514 which should bring with it many fixes to the launcher, as well the launcher has been reset to a basic look while I invest my time into redesigning the launcher.

  • Updates internal game engine to 514
  • Restores the launcher to a very basic form

Allied Nations Content Depot 979301
