0.75 Update

This update contains content added during the Halloween event as well as the fixes and new enemy variants. If you still have Halloween candies left over, you can activate the Halloween event from the options menu and trade them in at any colony leader.

I've added the Skeletal Horror and the Skeletal Hulk variants, both have damage resistance to all but bashing and explosive damage. I've reduced the impact radius of both the Titan's ranged attacks, and they will only be used if the target is in a vehicle. You can now critically kill zombies if you deal enough damage, such as with high speed collisions and explosions. Demon towers can now be taken down without first taking out the turrets with massive attacks like missile strike. Hellhounds and Barghests have a dive attack that makes them temporarily invincible, but now explosions and impacts over a certain force will still damage them.

As usual, I appreciate any input you might have on these new updates. The end of the early access period is coming soon, as most of the game is in place now. I'll still update the game and add more content as suggestions come in.

0.75 Changelog

Added Halloween Candies and special leader transaction for the seasonal event

Added Skeleton hulks and horror variants to the game

You can now enable/disable the Halloween update in the options menu

Titans and Mechs will not chase the player as long

Reduced Titan's lightning blast and fireball radius

Fixed an issue where loading a game in colony sometimes created a duplicate level spawn on exit

Timers now pause when game is paused

Adjusted Skeletal Horror mesh height

Baytown map structure fix

Action menu will now remember the last selection when using a controller

Shorter Flare (item) duration

Fixed rocket collision with bridges in the floodway map

Reduced damage of Demon fireballs

Modified Melee damage - Skill and strength now add a percentage of base weapon damage

Increased Melee weapon damage with certain weapons

Heavy damage (explosions) can now crit-kill zombies

The Demon Tower can now be damaged before destroying the soft spots with a large enough force (some airstrikes)

Hellhounds and Barghests can now be damaged during a dive attack by certain heavy attacks such as explosions and vehicle collisions

Join me on social media

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCblROKBoh3enSwgcTP0Q2tQ

Twitter - https://twitter.com/indie_anon

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/gaming/IndieAnon

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indieanongames