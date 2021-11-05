0.75 Update

This update contains content added during the Halloween event as well as the fixes and new enemy variants. If you still have Halloween candies left over, you can activate the Halloween event from the options menu and trade them in at any colony leader.
I've added the Skeletal Horror and the Skeletal Hulk variants, both have damage resistance to all but bashing and explosive damage. I've reduced the impact radius of both the Titan's ranged attacks, and they will only be used if the target is in a vehicle. You can now critically kill zombies if you deal enough damage, such as with high speed collisions and explosions. Demon towers can now be taken down without first taking out the turrets with massive attacks like missile strike. Hellhounds and Barghests have a dive attack that makes them temporarily invincible, but now explosions and impacts over a certain force will still damage them.
As usual, I appreciate any input you might have on these new updates. The end of the early access period is coming soon, as most of the game is in place now. I'll still update the game and add more content as suggestions come in.
0.75 Changelog
- Added Halloween Candies and special leader transaction for the seasonal event
- Added Skeleton hulks and horror variants to the game
- You can now enable/disable the Halloween update in the options menu
- Titans and Mechs will not chase the player as long
- Reduced Titan's lightning blast and fireball radius
- Fixed an issue where loading a game in colony sometimes created a duplicate level spawn on exit
- Timers now pause when game is paused
- Adjusted Skeletal Horror mesh height
- Baytown map structure fix
- Action menu will now remember the last selection when using a controller
- Shorter Flare (item) duration
- Fixed rocket collision with bridges in the floodway map
- Reduced damage of Demon fireballs
- Modified Melee damage - Skill and strength now add a percentage of base weapon damage
- Increased Melee weapon damage with certain weapons
- Heavy damage (explosions) can now crit-kill zombies
- The Demon Tower can now be damaged before destroying the soft spots with a large enough force (some airstrikes)
- Hellhounds and Barghests can now be damaged during a dive attack by certain heavy attacks such as explosions and vehicle collisions
