Forza Horizon 5 Early Access Global Rollout Has Begun!

Forza Horizon 5 early access has begun! On Xbox and Windows, Premium Edition Early Access rollout is region dependent. Upon 12:01 a.m. local time in your country, the game will be available to play. On Steam, this unlock happens globally at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Nov. 5.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers also benefit from early access with the purchase of the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle from the Microsoft Store. Priced at $49.99, Xbox Game Pass members also get a 10% discount on this bundle.

In addition to early access beginning Nov. 5, the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition and Premium Add-ons Bundle both include the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available.

The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass delivers 42 new cars that, one by one, will be delivered to your garage weekly. To get started, we’re giving you eight Formula Drift cars that are instantly available to go sideways:

1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV

2009 Formula Drift #99 Mazda RX-8

2017 Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2019 Formula Drift #411 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan 'Gold Legend' Datsun 280Z

2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Gumout 2JZ Camry Stock Car

The remaining 34 cars will be released on a weekly basis from Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, the VIP Membership boosts your game with double credit rewards on every race, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins and several vanity items that make you stand out at the Horizon Festival including player clothing, a crown flair for your profile, a unique car horn and emote, a gifted player house and more. It even adds 3 exclusive Forza Editions cars to your garage:

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition

1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition

1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition

The Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack gives your Ultimate Horizon Adventure the best possible start with five special pre-tuned cars – as outlined below, as well as a gifted player house and a one-time grant to own any car available from the Autoshow. There are also three one-time grants for any common or rare clothing item.

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione 'Welcome Pack'

2020 Ford #2069 Ford Performance Bronco R 'Welcome Pack'

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 'Welcome Pack'

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 'Welcome Pack'

1998 Toyota Supra RZ 'Welcome Pack'

Lastly, the Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle includes two game expansions when they become available with each introducing a new location, vehicles, and gameplay.

Note: Steam Premium Edition owners wondering about 'missing' DLC need not worry; with the exception of the Treasure Map, the items that don't show up in your installation will unlock as scheduled. The Treasure Map is a separate purchase not included in the Premium Edition contents.

Below are our Xbox performance specs and, if you’re playing Forza Horizon 5 on PC, check out our PC specs that cover a wide variety of setups.

Xbox Series X

Quality: 4K 30FPS

Performance: 4K 60FPS

Xbox Series S

Quality: 1440p 30FPS

Performance: 1080p 60FPS

Xbox One

Xbox One X: 4K 30FPS

Xbox One S: 1080p 30FPS

Xbox One: 1080p 30FPS

No matter if you’re joining us in the coming hours as Early Access unlocks around the globe, or on Nov. 9 when Forza Horizon 5 launches worldwide and debuts in Xbox Game Pass, we’re ecstatic for you to join us. Bienvenidos a Horizon Mexico!