[Notice of Maintenance]

We will be performing maintenance at the following time today:
Time: 2:00 PM JST 11/5/2021 (Friday)
*We’d originally announced this as happening in the morning, but it will instead be done at 2:00 PM. We apologize for the change in plans.
Changes:
・Fixing an error where Supply Drops were not properly received.
・Fixing an error where Rare Metals were not properly dropping.
・Changing the Z-aN Login Screen
*The game will be unavailable for play during maintenance.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Changed depots in fuzz branch