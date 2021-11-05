 Skip to content

Project MIKHAIL update for 5 November 2021

[Notice of Maintenance]

We will be performing maintenance at the following time today:

Time: 2:00 PM JST 11/5/2021 (Friday)

*We’d originally announced this as happening in the morning, but it will instead be done at 2:00 PM. We apologize for the change in plans.

Changes:

・Fixing an error where Supply Drops were not properly received.

・Fixing an error where Rare Metals were not properly dropping.

・Changing the Z-aN Login Screen

*The game will be unavailable for play during maintenance.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

