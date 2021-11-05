November Update

Petals

Added petals for the player to find! Petals are an optional collectible that the player may find all around the map, some in plain sight, and some in hard to reach places. They have the appearence of a rotating triangle, will float in place until touched by the player, and will follow them afterwards. If the player dies before saving their progress, any petals following them will go back to their original positions.

In the future, something might happen if the player manages to gather all petals before finishing the game...

Entities

Also added entities! They are circles like the player, and can move around the same way the player does, but can be of different colors.

Just like with walls, what happens when entities collide with each other or with the player depends on their color. Some will be obstacles to be avoided, while others might be useful to reach new areas, collect petals, or avoid danger.

Misc.

Added Vignette effect, which may be disabled in the Video tab in the Settings menu.

Small updates to the map and the ending screen.