Patch 03 - Bug Fixes and Minor Mission Changes

We fixed the broken Key Mapping System. Special thanks to the community for helping find this bug. All changes to the key map will now work and be saved. We are working on adding controller support, should be in an upcoming patch. Also we are working on making the missions easier to play. In this patch we changed how the mission starts by reducing the number of enemy bots and recommending using the Bayonet Shield to get out of the hangar. We really appreciate all the feedback and bug reports we get from the gaming community. Since we are just 2 devs working on the game, its really hard to find all the bugs, Thanks! -LtF