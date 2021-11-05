Day Four: The path not taken

A few bugfixes and balancing updates, primarily to shadow. One major change, however, is that the paths units take now have a random component, and so heroes and armies won't all move exactly the same paths as each other when trying to reach the same destination. This has had the odd effect of changing the course of history, as armies move differently during world-gen, so expect new maps to be ever so slightly different.

Bugfixes:

-Danger no longer impacts your agents

-Bugfix to First Daughter's portrait for Human Soul

Gameplay:

-Armies now attack if they move onto a location, rather than waiting for next turn, to reduce kiting

-Added random influence to pathing, so units will randomly select between equivalently long paths to allow heroes/armies to surround pursued agents

-Exploration events now occur faster for agents in shadow

-Added challenge to desecrated holy sites to raise god power, at cost of raising menace on holy site

-Vinerva gains an extra point of enthrallment to compensate for lack of Supplicant