Puzzle Editor Update (v2491)

Chessplosion's puzzle editor update is out now! There's a video trailer for it on the Steam store page, or you can view it here on YouTube.

Here are the patch notes for update v2491:

Puzzle: Added a puzzle editor! You can now create puzzles and share them with your friends. Up to 250 puzzles can be stored at once, and 4 example puzzles are included.

Main Menu: Puzzle previews in menus now show a player character standing and holding the first bomb, to make the row of bombs along the back of the chessboard look consistent with how they appear when playing a puzzle.

Online: Increased maximum rollback duration from 8 frames to 12 frames. This means that playing with the default online input delay now handles ping spikes of up to ~466ms without pausing to wait for the other player (up from 333ms).

Online: Failing to connect to another player for 12 seconds when trying to start a match now takes you back to the lobby (was 20 seconds). Failing to receive any updates from other players mid-match for 8 seconds now takes you back to the lobby (was 13 seconds).

And here's a progress update on some other future Chessplosion updates:

The new extra single player mode is still being worked on, and after a lot of experimentation it's starting to settle on something I'm really happy with. It's much more ambitious than its original design and it might end up requiring a lot of text that I'll need to hire translators for, so my current best guess at a release date is January 2022. Some of the features that I created for this new mode might end up getting backported into Chessplosion's other modes too, so the update might have new content for you even if you only want to play adventure mode or multiplayer battles!

Online lobby improvements and online spectating are still planned too. I've been trying to track down some of the most significant online issues over the last couple of weeks, but I'll be able to dedicate much more time to it after I've sent the new game mode's text to the translators.

Thank you again to everyone who has played Chessplosion so far, and I can't wait to see the puzzles that you make!