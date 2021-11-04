 Skip to content

GridlessDB update for 4 November 2021

Update 1.36 - improvements and fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update:

Improved image preview:



You can now resize images vertically and horizontally. Changed the appearance of the input to improve user experience.

Fixed Godot resources export:

Nested resources now work properly after opening in Godot.

Changed startup behaviour:

Might fix a bug some users experience at startup.

Fixed category selection in references:

Fixed an issue where sometimes you couldn't select the right category in a Reference property. Older projects will not be affected. If you're working with a project created before this update and experience this issue, you might want to open it, then press: Other > Fix / Reset references.

Export only new resources:

Available when exporting directly to game engines. When checked, the previously exported files will not be overwritten.

Improved color input appearance:

The color selection popup will stay inside the app's window.

Improved UI visuals
+ Small improvements / fixes

