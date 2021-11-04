Update 1.36 - improvements and fixes

In this update:
Improved image preview:
You can now resize images vertically and horizontally. Changed the appearance of the input to improve user experience.
Fixed Godot resources export:
Nested resources now work properly after opening in Godot.
Changed startup behaviour:
Might fix a bug some users experience at startup.
Fixed category selection in references:
Fixed an issue where sometimes you couldn't select the right category in a Reference property. Older projects will not be affected. If you're working with a project created before this update and experience this issue, you might want to open it, then press: Other > Fix / Reset references.
Export only new resources:
Available when exporting directly to game engines. When checked, the previously exported files will not be overwritten.
Improved color input appearance:
The color selection popup will stay inside the app's window.
Changed files in this update