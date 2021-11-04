West Cornwall Local Out Now

YouTube

Experience the rolling hills and picturesque countryside of the “Great Western”, aboard classic British diesel traction, with Rivet Games’ West Cornwall Local: Penzance - St Austell & St Ives route. Available now.

Step back into the 1990s and relive this line in the pre-BR privatisation era. It’s your job to take charge of the various services on this 44-mile (70 km) scenic route from Penzance to St Austell including the St Ives branch. Carry passengers through the Cornish Countryside on local Regional Railways services and shuttle to and fro along the St Ives branch in BR Class 150/2 in Regional Railways livery. Alternatively, take on the challenge of freight over the hills in the BR Class 37/5 in Railfreight Grey livery.

