Echo of Ayllu update for 4 November 2021

BÊTA NEWS #6

4 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone !

A new card is appearing today, and it is a little Naqua, quite special.

NEWCOMER

Even if Pico has regeneration capacities that are a little faster than average, he is nonetheless as playful as his fellows. Which sometimes leads him into surprising situations.

Regeneration : If defeated, Pico will return to your hand.

Surge : Whenever Pico moves, he gains +3 PP.

NEW CHALLENGES

The new challenges of the week can earn you Nani's avatar, Naga and Nani cards, an Elysia card back and 5,000 credits! On your marks !

NEW TOURNAMENT

A tournament in Standard games, decks limited to 12 gems. Bring out the light artillery!

NEW BRECHE

Beyond life

If life exists elsewhere, we are there. The latest stellar crack appears to reveal highlights of some Naquas celebs. Clones? Illusions? Deception? Anomalies? Theories are rife on Elysia.

These cards have 2x more chances to be intercepted:

  • PICO
  • JAAOA
  • NAGA
  • NANO
  • NANI

MISC

Some maps have been slightly modified:

  • Luna goes from 3-3 to 4-2. Luna now adds her own attack to adjacent robots. (Its effect therefore no longer multiplies the attack of the adjacent robot by Luna's PP).
  • Mila goes from 4-4 to 5-4.
  • The term (in English only) 'Robery' becomes Pillage.
  • If you haven't bought anything in-game, sales are no longer limited to 3 overall, but to 3 per category in the lobby (so you can now sell 3 characters, 3 ships and 3 materials)
  • The bug of the Steam achievement "Victory against Redstalk 10" has been fixed.
  • Player level crossings are now more progressive.

Many thanks for your support and good play everyone!

  • The Echo of Ayllu team

