Game Shop Changes

Greetings Mistwalkers!

We are now reaching the end of our first month in the Early Access! Thanks a lot for playing the game with us. The team had a lot of fun working with you all and our many discussions had us thinking a lot on how we can improve the game.

Today, we deliver on one of our promises we made in the early days: The repair system is no longer monetized and is now part of the game mechanics. A new game item, the Mistglass, will allow players to repair any items, even non-crafted one. Items, once repaired, will be bound to your character. Mistglasses are obtainable from quests, big challenges and from Leonidas. Our opinion on repair is still the same from the start: This is a luxury move that should be applied only to your best items that you wish to keep for a long time.

We also removed the four timed buffs from the shop. These buffs were controversial and trapped players to play a certain way. No proposed solutions seem to make any consensus, so it’s better to just get rid of them. But fear not, the Lamden Infusion, the most used buff, is now added to the perks of having the supporter status. You can get the supporter status when you buy any of the blue crown packs.

Following that change, we are thrilled to announce the morphing of the game shop to include cosmetic items like player frames, epic styles, rare pets and more. These items, along with our existing unlockable features, will result in a balanced and fun monetization.

Alright, beside our game shop, we promised you a roadmap. We had lots of talks in the team on how we could give you a constant feed of content so you don't have to wait for many weeks. We think we have a cool concept. Instead of major updates, we will try to give you weekly content updates. This should be doable by focusing on very specific features then releasing it. Starting next week, we will announce at the start of the week what we are working on, chat a bit about it on Discord, and we will normally have an update by the end of the week. As an example, we could say on Monday: "This week we will get the Arcanists reputation to 25.”

Again, thank you for being part of our community and helping us shape a better game. We really hope these changes will please you. Make sure you spread the news to your friends that did not like the first version of our game shop.

See you in the game,

Virtys