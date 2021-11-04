Update 0.0.606.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7659085 · Last edited 4 November 2021 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

New search function. Now you can enter IATA code or city name in the airport summary table to search the airport.

Fixed with the problem that the connecting flight time does not match.

Fixed with some bugs in the flight plan, long-distance flight plan, transfer flight plan, maintenance plan, cross day flight plan display, etc

Fixed with the problem that when rent or purchase airliner the game will loss of response.

Fixed with the problem of full screen display of the game.

Added description of flight plan preparation.

Added flight plan list in schedule page.

Pay attention to that the save file may be damaged after the game is updated

新增搜索功能,现在可以在机场总表中输入IATA代码或者城市名搜索机场

处理联程航班时间不匹配的问题

处理飞行计划表中的若干BUG，长途航班计划的问题，空渡航班的问题，维护计划的问题，跨天飞行计划显示问题等等

处理多次租赁或购买飞机会卡死的问题

处理游戏全屏显示问题

新增飞行计划编辑说明

新增飞行计划表列表,飞机的飞行计划可以以列表形式显示