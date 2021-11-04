Patch Notes 11/4

11/4 (1.02d)

REX

+214d now can parry throws.

AESTHIR

+Teleport dash is now 30% faster and can dash dance cancel like the rest of the characters.

(Trial 6 was updated)

BRENTLEY

+Crouch state hurtbox is now 25% shorter than before

ICHIRO

+Crouch block state hurtbox is now wider than before in order to match the artwork

+214b now goes higher vertically in order to diversify it from 214a more

DR. DESINKE

+Crouch block state hurtbox is now wider than before in order to match the artwork

+46a has been reworked to have some jank movement which now causes cross up on block and corner carry on hit

LUCEY

+Crouch and crouch block states are now ~25% shorter than before

SERI

+214C is now +10 in block instead of -10, despite this it still has a lot of pushback, but it can now frame trap reversals if you use 214B immediately afterward due to 214B's far forward travel

HAROLD

+Harold's throw tech animation (which occurs if either player throw techs) is now uniquely fast, and has no pushback, which allows harold to continue aggression after a throw tech rather than forcing a hard reset to neutral.