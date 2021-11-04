Rogue Legacy 2 – Patch v0.7.1

Despite it being an interim update, we had a hard time stabilizing the Haunted Hallows’ Eve, and released several hotfixes to address the problems. Our apologies for the rocky ride, but we hope fans still enjoyed the event and are looking forward to our next one. In the meantime, we are pushing a patch that will clarify what was changed in the numerous hotfixes released last week, and includes a number of new bug fixes. Due to these struggles, we haven’t had a chance to correct all the issues we wanted to, so expect another minor patch to drop in the coming days.

The Cellar Door Games Team

IMPORTANT

Hotfix v0.7.0c released on Monday required a reset of any randomly-generated Worlds, however it appears that fix was not thorough enough. When you update to v0.7.1, it will require another reset of the World if you are currently in one. We are very sorry for the bother, but this patch aims to rectify a world generation bug that has existed since the game’s launch in Early Access more than a year ago.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES/ADDITIONS

Gunslinger (Buff) : Cooldown per Makeshift Dynamite raised from 5 seconds to 8 seconds. Now restores ALL charges of dynamite, rather than one at a time (timer still starts the moment you use 1 dynamite).

: Cooldown per Makeshift Dynamite raised from 5 seconds to 8 seconds. Now restores ALL charges of dynamite, rather than one at a time (timer still starts the moment you use 1 dynamite). Gunslinger (Buff) : Skill Crit. bullets raised from last 5 to last 8.

: Skill Crit. bullets raised from last 5 to last 8. Rock Star (Nerf) : Damage from 315% to 285% scaling.

: Damage from 315% to 285% scaling. Added an additional tutorial hint for Echo's Heirloom.

Improved the hint for accessing one of the new Scars.

Dreamcatcher Relic no longer spawns in Scar Challenges.

Burden of Armor reduction reduced from 2% per level to 1%.

Emotional Dysregularity now applies to all abilities that cost Mana rather than just Spells.

Changed the logic so that if the player gets hit on the same frame as they Spin Kick something, they will be awarded any on-hit bonuses.

Added some spacing to Glossary entries to improve readability.

Potions spawned from Exploding Casket Syndrome now deal hazard damage instead of enemy damage.

BUG FIXES

99% of the bugs listed were brought up by the community, so we won’t bother tagging them as such.