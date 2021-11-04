Planet Zoo - 2nd Anniversary & Update 1.7.2!

Hayo Zookeepers,
Wippi Abbonibo, or Happy Anniversary in English! It's the 2nd anniversary of Planet Zoo tomorrow, and we have some exciting stuff for you all to celebrate! 🎉
Update 1.7.2 is available now (check out the Patch Notes below for full information on what it contains) and alongside it, we've included our new Anniversary gifts to y'all! These won't all be available just yet and will be rolling out over the Anniversary period, but you'll be able to update your game and get your hands on your first presents! This update will also include all of the 1.7.2 changes.
But what exactly can you expect? Let's find out!
First off, let's introduce our furry new friend! As many of you guessed from our World Lemur Day post last week, you'll now have a new animal to enjoy in your zoos - the Black and White Ruffed Lemur!
These critically endangered creatures inhabit the rainforests of Madagascar and typically live in female-led social structures. We love their markings, and can't wait to see the habitats you build to welcome them to your zoos! Perhaps you could make them an anniversary-themed exhibit?
On that note - if you're looking to build an anniversary feature, you'll need a way to celebrate, and what celebration is complete without cake? When the update becomes available later today, you'll be able to place Bernie's Bakes Shops in your zoos for all your tasty, baked-good needs! We're very excited to bring you a new and unique shop in Planet Zoo, so be sure to give Bernie's Bakes a warm welcome!
Lastly, we have a few limited-time celebrations taking part in-game too.
From the 5th-7th, there will be a special Community Challenge running in-game to release animals - but with added bonuses for doing so! For every 5 animals released, you'll get a boosted animal in return that has an 80%+ in any gene, and a 1/50 chance of being a colour morph. On top of this, every 20 animals released will award an avatar outfit! (Please note: this caps at ~600 animals per user, which is when you will have unlocked all released costumes etc)
But what about your guests? We couldn't forget them, after all, they're all such zoo enthusiasts just like you! For the duration of the Anniversary weekend, your zoo guests will have their very own balloons to celebrate! Wippi Abbonibo to all!
We hope you're as excited for Planet Zoo's 2nd Anniversary as we are! It's been a wonderful 2 years for us, and a large part of that has been thanks to you, our amazing community. Thank you for your continued support and appreciation for our game, and for the unending love and creativity that you bring into this space.
Remember to update your game today for Update 1.7.2, so you're ready for the Anniversary festivities!
Tune in tomorrow on our Twitch or Youtube for a special Anniversary Livestream with some of the developers who have worked to make Planet Zoo the game we all know and love. See you there!
Planet Zoo - 1.7.2 Update Notes
This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.
New Content - 1.7.2/Anniversary Celebration
-
NEW - Animals
- To celebrate our 2nd Year Anniversary, the new Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur habitat animal in now available in game!
- The Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur is available for free for all owners of the Planet Zoo base game
- To celebrate our 2nd Year Anniversary, the new Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur habitat animal in now available in game!
-
NEW - Bernie's Bakes Shop
-
A new shop - Bernie's Bakes - has been added to Planet Zoo, selling a selection of Bernie's favourite cupcakes! Alongside, a selection of scenery assets has been added to decorate this 'sweet' facility:
- Guest Food Shop: Bernie's Bakes
- Shop Blueprint: Bernie's Bakes Food Shop
- Bernie's Bakes Sign Large
- Bernie's Bakes Sign Merch
- Bernie's Bakes Sign Small
- Bernie's Bakes Sign Swing
- Bernie's Bakes Sign Logo
- Decorative Anniversary Cupcake
-
Bernie's Bakes and all related scenery items are available for all owners of the Planet Zoo base game
-
-
NEW - Anniversary Balloons Available for 72 hours
- On the day of the anniversary and over the following weekend, Loony Balloons are selling unique foil balloons to your guests, to celebrate the Planet Zoo Anniversary in style
-
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
-
-
Animals
- Fixed an issue where the female and juvenile Komodo dragon length would be 0m
- Fixed the male Capuchin's face deforming when in the rest animation
- Fixed an issue with food quality welfare, where multiple species could eat from each other's food but didn't like the other's supplemental food. Their food welfare now takes into account their own highest available supplemental grade
- Disabled overly large excrement being dropped by juvenile Meerkats
- General visual improvements to the juvenile Sea Lion, Jaguar and the Siberian Tiger deep swimming animations
- Removed the 'North American Beaver' tag from the sprinkler, as the animal does not use this enrichment
-
Guests
- Fixed an issue where guests could be left floating if an Animal Talk Seating Area was re-positioned
- Guests seated for an Animal Talk will now receive an education boost like standing guests
-
Scenery
- Added "North America" tag to Steam Workshop
-
Staff
- Fixed Vets sometimes getting stuck when removing animal carcasses
- Fixed an issue where some flexicolour assets were missing a tooltip
- Staff now will teleport to the park entrance if they get stuck in a situation they cannot navigate out of
-
UI
- Fixed an issue in the Trading UI where any active filters in the species header would accidently be cleared when switching between Animal and Exhibit Trading panels
- Fixed an issue in Zoopedia interspecies enrichment panel where selecting a species would not redirect users to that species' page in the Zoopedia
- Fixed an issue in the Zoopedia search that allowed users to search for species outside of the current applied filters
- Zoopedia links are now disabled for animals that are in DLC packs that are not installed (this would previously open the Zoopedia at the wrong entry)
- Fixed habitat space requirements for juveniles being calculated incorrectly in the Zoopedia
- The pregnancy icon now remains in the animal list when offspring is imminent
-
Audio
- Fixed Juvenile Koala vocalisation not playing back correctly with some behaviours
- Re-balanced audio levels of thunder in Tropical biome to make its loudness more consistent with other biomes
- Fixed Black-Tailed Prairie Dog lacking vocalisation audio when dying to predation
- Fixed Proboscis Monkey social call vocalisations not playing back correctly with some behaviours
-
Stability
- General stability fixes
-
Performance
- General performance fixes
-
Changed depots in dev_release_trunk branch