Planet Zoo - 2nd Anniversary & Update 1.7.2!

Hayo Zookeepers,

Wippi Abbonibo, or Happy Anniversary in English! It's the 2nd anniversary of Planet Zoo tomorrow, and we have some exciting stuff for you all to celebrate! 🎉

Update 1.7.2 is available now (check out the Patch Notes below for full information on what it contains) and alongside it, we've included our new Anniversary gifts to y'all! These won't all be available just yet and will be rolling out over the Anniversary period, but you'll be able to update your game and get your hands on your first presents! This update will also include all of the 1.7.2 changes.

But what exactly can you expect? Let's find out!

First off, let's introduce our furry new friend! As many of you guessed from our World Lemur Day post last week, you'll now have a new animal to enjoy in your zoos - the Black and White Ruffed Lemur!

These critically endangered creatures inhabit the rainforests of Madagascar and typically live in female-led social structures. We love their markings, and can't wait to see the habitats you build to welcome them to your zoos! Perhaps you could make them an anniversary-themed exhibit?

On that note - if you're looking to build an anniversary feature, you'll need a way to celebrate, and what celebration is complete without cake? When the update becomes available later today, you'll be able to place Bernie's Bakes Shops in your zoos for all your tasty, baked-good needs! We're very excited to bring you a new and unique shop in Planet Zoo, so be sure to give Bernie's Bakes a warm welcome!

Lastly, we have a few limited-time celebrations taking part in-game too.

From the 5th-7th, there will be a special Community Challenge running in-game to release animals - but with added bonuses for doing so! For every 5 animals released, you'll get a boosted animal in return that has an 80%+ in any gene, and a 1/50 chance of being a colour morph. On top of this, every 20 animals released will award an avatar outfit! (Please note: this caps at ~600 animals per user, which is when you will have unlocked all released costumes etc)

But what about your guests? We couldn't forget them, after all, they're all such zoo enthusiasts just like you! For the duration of the Anniversary weekend, your zoo guests will have their very own balloons to celebrate! Wippi Abbonibo to all!

We hope you're as excited for Planet Zoo's 2nd Anniversary as we are! It's been a wonderful 2 years for us, and a large part of that has been thanks to you, our amazing community. Thank you for your continued support and appreciation for our game, and for the unending love and creativity that you bring into this space.

Remember to update your game today for Update 1.7.2, so you're ready for the Anniversary festivities!

Tune in tomorrow on our Twitch or Youtube for a special Anniversary Livestream with some of the developers who have worked to make Planet Zoo the game we all know and love. See you there!

Planet Zoo - 1.7.2 Update Notes

This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Content - 1.7.2/Anniversary Celebration