ITR 2.0 Release

Finally the day has come! Into The Radius grand 2.0 update has been unleashed from its beta state upon the world. It’s been a very challenging half a year for us to basically remake most of the game’s parts to make a better and much more polished experience. Now with a more solid foundation we can continue adding content and features once the dust settles.

Key features of 2.0

If you’ve never played this version of the game before, here’s a list of some things you can expect to see:

Game graphics rework with better lighting, details and performance to boot!

Added weapon upgrades and modifications, new ammo types.

Increased Enemy variety.

The Tide system.

Restructured map.

Reworked progression and economy.

Expanded story and lore.

Lots of quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

How to switch between 1.0 and 2.0

ITR 2.0 will now be the default version of the game. If you want to play 1.0 instead you'll have to follow these instructions:

On Steam open "Properties" by right clicking the game.

Click "betas"

Select branch "itr_1.0" or "itr_1.0_steamvr" if you're using Oculus, but want to play through SteamVR.

If you're using the Oculus store, there is only one branch, titled "ITR_1.0"

Release CHANGES

-Added separate visuals for each mimic type.

-Added a new mission between 3 and 4 taking players to the Factory to improve the progression curve.

-Changed Mimic HP. Shotgun wielding ones now have less HP, pistol mimics have a bit more.

-SMG damage increased.

-Val mimics are less accurate.

-Secondary missions on Factory and Kolhoz now spawn less enemies to make them more economically viable.

-Reduced fall damage.

-Reduced water damage. No longer insta-kills after depleting stamina.

-Reduced HP ammo cost.

Release FIXES

Fixed mimics walking backwards... again.

Fixed missing haptic effects on Oculus controllers playing through the Oculus plugin.

Fixed grenade shrapnel not dealing damage, overall changed how grenade damage is applied, should feel less random.

-Fixed mimic headshot collider being too small.

-Changed Fragment critical spot from chest to the head to be in line with other humanoid entities.

-Fixed some save game slot issues.

-Fixed the ability to repair unintended items like food cans.

-Quest items are now properly unsellable.

-Fixed some large ammo boxes being sold empty.

-Fixed weight display of ammo boxes in the shop.

-Fixed player footsteps disabling after the in-game menu opens.

-Fixed handheld map having collision when not in hands.

Last but not least, here are some more beautiful screenshots of the game taken by our most recent contest winners!

courtesy of Explorer#117

courtesy of Explorer#17

courtesy of Explorer#69