Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.4

NEW FEATURES
-Added a new Mechanic: Enemy Spotting/Outlines
-If an enemy spots the player they will automatically get highlighted
-If the player presses the recall button while aiming the ball they will stop aiming
-When the basketball is thrown, if the distance from the ball to the player is greater than 10 meters it gets highlighted
-Shield and Pistol Pickups within 10 meters of the player get automatically highlighted
-Buttons that haven't been activated within 25 meters of the player get automatically highlighted
-Jump Pads within 25 meters of the player get automatically highlighted
-Basketball Hoops within 25 meters of the player get automatically highlighted
-Added a new option: Show Enemy Outlines
-Added a new option: Default Throw Speed Multiplier
CHANGES
-Changed the Objective to Score A Hoop Or Dunk in the: Station, Line Of Sight, The Floor Is Lava and Helicopter Hooping Levels
-Adjusted the Leaderboards Screen
-Made minor adjustments to UI to make them feel a bit smoother
-Reduced Max Slide Speed By 90%
-Changed the Star Surfing Level Layout
-Doubled the amount of Dunk-O-Meter gained from sliding
-Adjusted the sliding animation
-Shield Enemies Rotate to the player %120 slower
BUG FIXES
-Fixed a bug with the launch speed of the Jump Pad in the Helicopter Hopping Level
-Fixed a bug that caused the escape button to not work while in the main menu, customization menu, popups and the pause screen
-Fixed a bug that cased the pause screen to show up twice and not be able to be removed in the level editor
Changed files in this update