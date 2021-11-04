 Skip to content

Grapple Hoops update for 4 November 2021

Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.4

Build 7658333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES

-Added a new Mechanic: Enemy Spotting/Outlines

-If an enemy spots the player they will automatically get highlighted

-If the player presses the recall button while aiming the ball they will stop aiming

-When the basketball is thrown, if the distance from the ball to the player is greater than 10 meters it gets highlighted

-Shield and Pistol Pickups within 10 meters of the player get automatically highlighted

-Buttons that haven't been activated within 25 meters of the player get automatically highlighted

-Jump Pads within 25 meters of the player get automatically highlighted

-Basketball Hoops within 25 meters of the player get automatically highlighted

-Added a new option: Show Enemy Outlines

-Added a new option: Default Throw Speed Multiplier

CHANGES

-Changed the Objective to Score A Hoop Or Dunk in the: Station, Line Of Sight, The Floor Is Lava and Helicopter Hooping Levels

-Adjusted the Leaderboards Screen

-Made minor adjustments to UI to make them feel a bit smoother

-Reduced Max Slide Speed By 90%

-Changed the Star Surfing Level Layout

-Doubled the amount of Dunk-O-Meter gained from sliding

-Adjusted the sliding animation

-Shield Enemies Rotate to the player %120 slower

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a bug with the launch speed of the Jump Pad in the Helicopter Hopping Level

-Fixed a bug that caused the escape button to not work while in the main menu, customization menu, popups and the pause screen

-Fixed a bug that cased the pause screen to show up twice and not be able to be removed in the level editor

