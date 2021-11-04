Lust for Darkness VR: M Edition Announced!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Germans and Canadians rejoice! Lusst'ghaa will open for you soon!

Ever since the premiere of Lust for Darkness VR we have noticed great interest especially from German VR players, and we're very happy to announce you will soon be able to enter the Yelvertons' Victorian mansion yourselves with the M Edition!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1809770/Lust_for_Darkness_VR_M_Edition/

In this de-sexualized and more accessible version of the game, you'll be just as terrified and just as amazed at the intense plot involving secret occult societies and immense eldritch dimensions.

The critically acclaimed PC title from 2018 has undergone a complete technical overhaul to accommodate virtual reality requirements.

Lust for Darkness VR: M Edition is a psychological horror game with an intriguing plot and art design, both heavily inspired by works of Lovecraft, Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński.

As Jonathan Moon, you receive a letter from your wife who has gone missing a year ago. Following the message, you head for a secluded Victorian mansion where a perverse occult ceremony takes place. What happens next can hardly be explained in words.

Discover the secrets of the Yelvertons’ Victorian mansion and Lusst’ghaa - an eldritch dimension filled with otherworldly creatures, whose inhabitants decided to undergo total degeneration at their own wish.

Dear players of the 18+ version - we have the requested recent bugfixes coming right up!