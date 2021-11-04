 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Coin Treasures update for 4 November 2021

Content Update: new Unlockables!

Share · View all patches · Build 7657959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

We're proud to release yet our second big update of today. After launching our challenging Marathon Mode this morning we are now providing a second Update containing new Unlockables!

We have added the following Unlocks:

A requested feature from our French reviewers was more themed Artifacts. So here we are deploying a new themed Artifact called Food Themed Artifacts! Drop those pizza's and hotdogs and store them in your Treasure Room!

A second Upgrade is an Upgrade containing multiple iterations of the Upgrade called Regenerator Progress Gain. By investing your hard earned Treasure in this Upgrade you will add more progress by clicking the Coin Regenerator button!

We hope you like this new additions to Coin Treasures!

So hop on and play this new improved version of Coin Treasures!

Changed files in this update

Coin Treasures Content Depot 1773321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.