Content Update: new Unlockables!

Good day!

We're proud to release yet our second big update of today. After launching our challenging Marathon Mode this morning we are now providing a second Update containing new Unlockables!

We have added the following Unlocks:

A requested feature from our French reviewers was more themed Artifacts. So here we are deploying a new themed Artifact called Food Themed Artifacts! Drop those pizza's and hotdogs and store them in your Treasure Room!

A second Upgrade is an Upgrade containing multiple iterations of the Upgrade called Regenerator Progress Gain. By investing your hard earned Treasure in this Upgrade you will add more progress by clicking the Coin Regenerator button!

We hope you like this new additions to Coin Treasures!

So hop on and play this new improved version of Coin Treasures!