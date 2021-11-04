New Game Mode: Clout Chasers Out Now!!

Hello! Excited to announce that Just Act Natural's 6th game mode: Clout Chasers, is out now!

In this game mode Hiders get points by being in the vicinity of NPC "Celebrities" that move around the map. The close you are, the more points you get! Avoid lingering for too long to avoid detection!

In addition, this update brings a few QOL updates and plenty of bug fixes! Most notably a new Winner Display screen, unlockable icons and fixes to the broken achievements!

We're continuing to work on more game modes this month and additional QOL improvements. What to expect this month:

End Game Ceremony/ End Game Bonuses for party mode

Party Mode Options

Dedicated always-running server that players can join with AI players

New Game Mode: 'Sneaky Scavengers'

More detailed trouble shooting guides for connection issues

Thanks for your continued support!