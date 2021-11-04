 Skip to content

Just Act Natural update for 4 November 2021

New Game Mode: Clout Chasers Out Now!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Excited to announce that Just Act Natural's 6th game mode: Clout Chasers, is out now!

In this game mode Hiders get points by being in the vicinity of NPC "Celebrities" that move around the map. The close you are, the more points you get! Avoid lingering for too long to avoid detection!

In addition, this update brings a few QOL updates and plenty of bug fixes! Most notably a new Winner Display screen, unlockable icons and fixes to the broken achievements!

We're continuing to work on more game modes this month and additional QOL improvements. What to expect this month:

  • End Game Ceremony/ End Game Bonuses for party mode
  • Party Mode Options
  • Dedicated always-running server that players can join with AI players
  • New Game Mode: 'Sneaky Scavengers'
  • More detailed trouble shooting guides for connection issues

Thanks for your continued support!

  • Conor

