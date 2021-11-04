Time Loader got a Metacritic score of 84

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Great news today for Time Loader - it got a Metacritic score of 84!

We couldn't be happier with the response from media outlets and the number of positive reviews is growing! We are excited to see our friendly community is growing and we are humbled to see the growing number of players enjoying the nostalgic, relaxing and heart warming energy that the game has to offer.

And of course, don't hesitate to leave your own review here on Steam if you are one of them.